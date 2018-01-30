Nicholas Cross appointed to guide development and growth of the Company

Aigenpulse Ltd., (Aigenpulse), a company at the forefront of employing data technologies and advanced machine learning to significantly reduce the time and money needed to create new drugs, today announced the appointment of Mr Nicholas Cross as Non-Executive Director. He joins the company at an exciting stage in its development to help guide the scale-up of the business. Aigenpulse started in May 2016 and is already deploying its system with leading biotechs. They are growing rapidly in response to customer recognition of the value created.

The appointment is part of Aigenpulse's strategy for growth in the biotech sector. The company's scientific data management and advanced machine learning platform has been developed to help research-intensive organisations unlock the power of their data, create meaningful insights and make data-driven decisions.

Mr Cross was a co-founder of both Adaptimmune and Immunocore in 2008 and served the two as Chairman for five years. He was previously an investor in and non-executive director of Avidex from 2000 to 2006. His previous ventures have included Oxford Asymmetry Ltd (now part of Evotec) where he was a co-founder and Chairman for five years, Oxford Semiconductor Ltd (now part of Toshiba) where he was also a co-founder and first Chairman, Doctors.net (now part of M3 Corporation), Oxxon (now part of Oxford Biomedica), Lansdown Estates Group Ltd (now MEPC Milton Park Ltd.), and Oxagen Ltd.

Tobias Kloepper, Chief Executive Officer at Aigenpulse, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nick to Aigenpulse at this very exciting phase in our development. Nick is an exceptional serial-entrepreneur and we are looking forward to him applying his experience in building successful enterprises to help us create a unique company. Nick has taken companies from start-up to IPO and will add experience, wisdom and governance to the board."

Nick Cross, non-executive director Aigenpulse, commented: "Science aided by ever-improving instruments is revealing the incredible complexity of living systems. Our understanding of this body of knowledge demands the finest analytical tools if we are to harvest its value. I believe Aigenpulse can give its users a competitive advantage in that regard and look forward to helping the company deliver."

