DGAP-Media / 2018-01-30 / 09:58 *Press release* Munich, January 30, 2017 *User-friendly communication with the new Gigaset C570* _The newest member of Gigaset's C series is a paragon of convenience - down to the smallest detail _ A further premium product has been added to Gigaset's C series. The new C570 packs design, ergonomics and performance into a single product, and fits in seamlessly with the other models in the C series of cordless phones from Gigaset. But this user-friendly cordless phone has more to offer than just outstanding design - the HX variant of the Gigaset C570 is also the perfect partner for the AVM FRITZ!Box and the Telekom Speedport. What's more, with improved HD voice quality and large 2.2-inch TFT color display, this latest Gigaset model is well able to meet the demands of modern users. *C stands for comfort in design* Design plays an important role in C-series phones, and the new C570 maintains these high standards. Within its slim exterior, it combines top-class ergonomics with powerful technology. Elegant and compact in appearance, the new Gigaset C570 is extremely convenient and reliable to use - featuring particularly large and illuminated individual keys with a clear pressure point. And the precise operation of the Gigaset C570 is further enhanced by its modern user interface. With high contrast and an individually configurable color scheme, the 2.2-inch TFT display boasts excellent readability. The phone also has a Jumbo Mode that displays numbers in a much larger font for dialing purposes. The user-friendly characteristics of the Gigaset C570 are not restricted to its look and feel, the acoustic properties have been optimized as well. Along with the accustomed top-class sound quality and volume, the phone provides a choice of two acoustic profiles that specially emphasize either the high or low frequency range. Two display keys bring a simple customization option for users, ensuring rapid access to frequently-used functions such as the alarm or calendar. *Intelligent and adaptable* The modern exterior of the Gigaset C570 conceals much more than just conventional telephony functions. Delicate sensors within the slim cordless housing enable it to be used as a simple room monitor and baby phone. When a defined noise level is reached, a connection is set up to a different handset, or a call made to a completely different landline or smartphone. This enables rooms to be simply monitored without the constant risk of false alarms. While this mode is active, incoming calls to the Gigaset C570 are signaled in the display only to avoid a loud ring tone. The Gigaset C570A variant brings further convenience in the form of a digital answering machine. This separate answering machine offers 30 minutes of recording time and features a number of ways to retrieve messages - directly at the base station, via the handset, or remotely from an external location. Customized announcement texts with a length of up to 170 seconds can be stored, and the recorded messages are backed up by an emergency battery in the event of a power outage. The C570 is also compatible with a large number of other Gigaset handsets, enabling the address book (containing up to 200 contacts, each with three phone numbers) to be simply transferred between devices. *Gigaset C570HX - ready for VoIP* By the beginning of next year, Deutsche Telekom will have completed conversion of its analog and ISDN-based connections to IP technology. All households will then have been switched over to VoIP. Gigaset's cordless HX handsets can be directly connected to routers operating according to the DECT or CAT-iq standard without needing an additional base station. With the HX variant of the C570, Gigaset is now adding a further model to its portfolio of router-based phones. *Radiation-free telephony with ECO DECT * Gigaset is one of the world's leading pioneers in DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology and has played a major role in defining and further developing this standard over the decades. Other variants of the DECT technology are also used in the Smart Home area. DECT ULE ensures the sensors in Gigaset's Smart Home alarm systems benefit from a particularly long battery life. The environmentally-friendly ECO DECT standard has been available in all Gigaset phone models for quite some time now. If ECO DECT is enabled, the phones are radiation-free in standby mode, even if multiple handsets are operated, provided the base station and all registered handsets support ECO DECT. During a call, the transmitting power is automatically adjusted to reflect the distance between the base station and the handset. The shorter the distance to the base station, the lower the radiation. ECO DECT mode can be disabled flexibly to ensure a maximum DECT range. The models in the Gigaset C570 family are now available in the Gigaset online shop [1] and from retailers (at stores and online). The recommended retail price for the Gigaset C570 is EUR49.99, EUR64.99 for the C570A and EUR49.99 for the router handset C570HX. Follow us on: Facebook [2] | Twitter [3] | YouTube [4] | Instagram [5] | Blog [6] | Xing [7] | LinkedIn [8] Visit our homepage: http://www.gigaset.com [9] End of Media Release Issuer: Gigaset AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-01-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. January 30, 2018