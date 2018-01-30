iLOQ Teams up With Rising WRC Driver Teemu Suninen in 2018-2019

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The leading growth company in digital access management iLOQ is proud to announce that Teemu Suninen, a driver for the M-Sport Ford Team, is joining forces with iLOQ for the duration of the 2018-2019 World Rally Championship.

Teemu Suninen has been competing in the WRC2 and WRC since 2014. Since then, he has gone on to win five podiums in WRC2 and WRC rallies. Mikko Markkula has played a key role in Teemu's success, having acted as his co-driver for several years.

"We are excited to team up with Teemu Suninen and help spread the word about iLOQ to a wide audience in our target markets," explains Heikki Hiltunen, President and CEO, iLOQ. "iLOQ and Teemu are a perfect match, since we both place great emphasis on teamwork, technological performance and innovation - after all, the key to success for a great driver also requires excellence from his co-driver and team of engineers."

"The same type of focus, ambition and craftsmanship are important for our own business, which is why we at iLOQ want to recognize and unlock potential when we see it," states Joni Lampinen, Chief Marketing Officer at iLOQ.

"Teemu and Markku represent the same values, winning attitude and success as we do at iLOQ. This collaboration gives us a good opportunity to offer inspiring experiences for our customers, partners and employees in Europe and Nordic countries," reveals Joni Lampinen. Stories, videos and news of Team Suninen-Markkula will be published on iLOQ's website and in social media channels.

"This year will be Teemu's breakthrough to the WRC championship top spot, and we can't wait to cheer him on in his journey," Joni Lampinen concludes.

Further information:

Heikki Hiltunen , President and CEO, iLOQ Oy, phone +358(0)40-3170-260, heikki.hiltunen@iLOQ.com

Joni Lampinen , Chief Marketing Officer, iLOQ Oy, phone +358(0)40-3170-262, joni.lampinen@iLOQ.com

iLOQ in brief:

iLOQ is a Finnish growth company that transforms mechanical locking into digital access management. iLOQ provides self-powered digital locking and access management that revolutionizes the locking industry, as digital cameras have transformed photography. iLOQ solutions are based on technologies developed and patented by iLOQ, that enable electronic locking without batteries or cables.

In 2007, iLOQ introduced the world's first and only electronic locking system which harvests the needed energy from key insertion. The management of access rights with the digital iLOQ S10 locking system is easier and more secure than with mechanical systems. Its maintenance and life cycle expenses are significantly lower than those of mechanical or battery-operated electromechanical locking systems.

www.iLOQ.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iloq-oy/r/iloq-teams-up-with-rising-wrc-driver-teemu-suninen-in-2018-2019,c2439150

The following files are available for download: