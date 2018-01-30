Cavotec SA is pleased to announce today that Mr. Patrick Baudin has been appointed President of Cavotec Services. Mr. Baudin will join Cavotec on February 12, 2018 based at the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland.



Mr. Baudin will report to Cavotec Group CEO, Mikael Norin, and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.



Mr. Baudin will be tasked with building up the new division with the aim of offering a world class after-market portfolio to support Cavotec's customers in airports, ports and general industry. In addition to spare parts, repair and maintenance Cavotec Services will in the future offer innovative solutions that will allow Cavotec's customers to focus on their core activities.



Mr. Baudin, 46, has during his career held executive positions in the after-market and services divisions of blue chip global equipment manufacturers.



Most recently Mr. Baudin served as President and CEO of General Electric Renewable Energy Canada, offering new projects and rehabilitation solutions for Hydro Power customers in North America. Prior, Patrick was Vice-President of the Generator Product Line for Alstom Thermal Service, a highly competitive global business based in Baden, Switzerland. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Baudin spent 10 years with Alstom Power Service, France in increasingly senior leadership positions.



Patrick Baudin is a Canadian and French citizen. He obtained his Engineering degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada and his MBA from HEC School of Management in Paris, France.



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations.



