ATOS: Atos signs major contract with Henkel to drive digital transformation

Paris, Munich, January 30, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a contract to deliver large scale IT outsourcing services to Henkel, a global leader operating worldwide in three business areas: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care.

As part of the contract, Atos will be responsible for Henkel's Datacenter infrastructure, globally hosted in two main sites in Germany and the US. The new contract enables Henkel to react to the digitization of the market and to strengthen its position.

Atos is Henkel's partner for managing their servers for applications as well as management and support for Oracle and SAP databases, Storage & Backup, Operations for Application Data, as well as Active Directory, File- and Print servers in remote locations.

Atos will develop the existing datacenter landscape. At the core of the solution is a shared private cloud, which will provide Henkel with a foundation on which to run and manage all their applications easily and flexibly. Additionally, this provides a foundation from which to use Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud offering.

"Accelerating the digitization of our business processes is our top priority. Therefore, we need a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure that allows us to react very flexibly to new requirements and the volatile environment we operate in", says Dr. Joachim Jaeckle, CIO of Henkel.



"Transforming traditional data center operations into flexible cloud solutions is a true milestone for organizations: it requires deep expertise and experience to deliver real competitive advantage, agility, and a strong position for future needs. We are glad to accompany Henkel alongside this important step of their digital journey", says Philippe Miltin, Group Senior Vice-President for Manufacturing, Retail and Transportationat Atos.



Atos is a leader in Infrastructure Outsourcing and has recently been identified as a Leader in Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing by Forrester (https://webmail.it-solutions.atos.net/owa/redir.aspx?C=n3NnCWzgAvbfX4RXQBceEFJlYZ5pUbXB_i_cyTfIuTSOMNJzDC3VCA..&URL=https%3a%2f%2fatos.net%2fen%2f2017%2fpress-release_2017_11_09%2fatos-identified-leader-next-generation-infrastructure-outsourcing-report-independent-research-firm) and as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services (DCO/IUS), Europe and North America, Atos' largest geography.

***

Media Contacts

Terence Zakka / +33 6 12 88 12 61 / terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.



About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market - across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2016, Henkel reported sales of 18.7 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of 3.2 billion euros. Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units - Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil - amounted to more than 6 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 50,000 people globally - a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com and www.henkel-ventures.com.





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2164612/832776.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

