It Is Not Good News for the Roofline Industry where Much of the Activity is Dependent Upon Housing Improvement Both Private and Public

This 2017 Annual PVC Roofline Industry Report and Forecast, published a year after the UK referendum that resulted in the decision to leave the EU and a few months after Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty (the mechanism to start the process to terminate membership of the EU) was triggered by the UK government. Additionally the UK was subjected to a snap general election that unexpectedly resulted in a hung parliament.

This edition substantially follows the format of previous years with the past year set out in detail from PVC profile throughput through to estimated volumes of roofline products. Outputs by companies producing cellular foam profile are set out in the report. Also set out are details of imports and exports.

Following on from the review of the past year are construction industry and economic forecasts that provide the basis for the three year forecasts for roofline products in total and by sector.

All our forecasts are detailed and use economic and other forecast information from reliable sources to put our report for the industry together.

The demand for quality market information and forecasts by systems companies, their suppliers and stockists is no less crucial now than in the depths of the recession. The consumer is changing their expectations for quality, innovation and value are increasing.

Each year we state that understanding the full implications of changes imposed upon the industry is crucial. Reviewing strategy to take account of them is especially crucial. At the same time, although some trends are highly visible, others are like floating icebergs difficult to see, yet potentially hazardous. Discussions with companies throughout the supply chain make it clear that an up to date understanding of the market and its behaviour, helps them forecast and prepare for change.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction and Summary

1. Introduction Summary

2. Summary

Part 2: PVC-U Cellular Foam Profile

3. UK ROI PVC Cellular Foam Profile Production

4. Imports Exports

5. UK ROI Production Demand

6. Prices

7. Summary Balance of Supply Demand

Part 3: PVC Twin Wall Hollow Soffit

8. PVC Twin Wall Hollow Soffit Profile

Part 4: PVC Rainwater Products

9. PVC Rainwater Products

10. Summary PVC Roofline Product Volumes

Part 5: Construction Industry Economic Forecasts

11. Construction Forecasts

12. Economic Outlook

Part 6: Roofline Products Forecasts to

13. Cellular Foam Profile Volume Forecasts UK ROI

14. PVC Twin Wall Hollow Soffit Volume Forecast

15. PVC Rainwater Product Volume Forecast UK ROI

16. Summary PVC Roofline Product Volumes

Part 7: Market Size Values Roofline Products

17. Market Size Values Roofline Products

Part 8: Industry Structures and Players

18. Industry Structure History, Developments Players

