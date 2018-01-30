EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 30, 2018 SHARES
NEXSTIM PLC: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
A total of 148 160 shares will be traded as old shares as of January 31, 2018.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 93 321 764
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 30. TAMMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM PLC: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET
Yhteensä 148 160 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31. tammikuuta 2018.
Nexstim Plc:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 93 321 764
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
