sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,41 Euro		+0,02
+0,12 %
WKN: A0J2RH ISIN: NL0000395317 Ticker-Symbol: KWZ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
WESSANEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESSANEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,38
17,503
12:12
17,43
17,45
12:11
30.01.2018 | 10:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wessanen: Wessanen will publish its Q4 and Full Year 2017 results on February 13, 2018

Wessanen will publish its Q4 and FY 2017 results on Tuesday 13th February at 7h00 CET.

At 10h00 CET, an analyst & investor meeting will be hosted by Christophe Barnouin (CEO) and Ronald Merckx (CFO) at the Wessanen head office in Amsterdam. If you wish to attend please register by sending an email to corporate.communications@wessanen.com (mailto:corporate.communications@wessanen.com) or just click on this link:

Yes I will attend the Wessanen analyst meeting in person (mailto:corporate.communications@wessanen.com'subject=Yes%20I%20will%20attend%20the%20Wessanen%20analyst%20meeting%20in%20person)

Those unable to attend in person can participate in a conference call using the following telephone number: +31(0)20 341 8253. There will also be a live audio webcast via www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com/).

For more information
Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126

Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com

Twitter @Wessanen_250



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)