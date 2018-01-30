Sphere Fluidics, a company providing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, has today announced the expansion of its international commercial operations. The Company is expanding its direct sales and support activity in North America, having recently opened a sales and support operation in New Jersey, and has established a network of distributors in Europe and the Far East to support the launch of its integrated Cyto-Mine Single Cell Analysis System.

Cyto-Mine is the first high-throughput instrument to integrate and automate several vital processes routinely used in the biopharmaceutical discovery and development workflows, including single cell analysis, sorting, imaging and dispensing into individual wells of microplates. Cyto-Mine utilises Sphere Fluidics' proprietary picodroplet technology and microfluidics to process up to 10 million heterogeneous mammalian cells in less than a day. Its unique workflow enables selective screening of single cells to identify, isolate and dispense rare lead candidates, and provides assurance of monoclonality to aid FDA approval.

Sphere Fluidics has recently increased Cyto-Mine sales and support activities at its new US facility.

Mr Craig Cardella, Sales and Marketing Director, North America at Sphere Fluidics, stated: "We have recently established an East Coast sales, service and demonstration laboratory facility in a new facility at Monmouth Junction, NJ, which will be further supported with other new hires.

The Company has also expanded its distribution to cover all major markets in Europe and Asia, including Japan and China.

Dr Frank Craig, CEO and Director at Sphere Fluidics, commented:"Single cell analysis is a strongly growing area for both biopharmaceutical and academic markets. Cyto-Mine offers significant time and cost savings for customers working in biologics discovery and cell line development, and will help to improve efficiency by increasing throughput and isolating single cells of high commercial potential.

Dr Rob Marchmont, Sales and Marketing Director at Sphere Fluidics, commented: "Increasing our international sales activities represents a critical step towards becoming a global supplier of leading-edge instruments in the area of single cell analysis and has the potential to transform Sphere Fluidics from an R&D services provider to a fully commercial company.

Cyto-Mine will be on display in San Diego, CA at SLAS 2018 from 3rd to 7th February 2018 (Booth #1940) and in San Francisco, CA at The Molecular Medicine Tri Conference from 11th to 16th February 2018 (Booth #737).

