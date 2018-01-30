The Talasol project, which the Israeli solar company acquired in June, plans to sell power to the Spanish spot market starting from 2020. The financial hedge will cover the supply of between 3,500 GWh and 3,700 GWh for a 10-year period.Israeli solar company, Ellomay has secured a binding term sheet with an undisclosed international hedge provider for a power financial hedge for its 300 MW Talasol PV project in Spain. The company said the financial hedge will cover between 3,500 GWh and 3,700 GWh of power over a 10-year period, which the facility will sell to the spot market starting from 2020, ...

