London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday, taking their cue from a downbeat session in the US amid rising bond yields, as Brexit concerns hit the pound. At 0835 GMT, the FTSE100 was down 0.3% to 7,647.19, while the pound was down 0.5% against the greenback to 1.4002 and 0.3% lower versus the euro at 1.1344 after a secret Brexit impact report for the Cabinet was leaked overnight. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said a lot of sterling's weakness stems from the week's early focus on Brexit and ...

