UDG Healthcare said on Tuesday that earnings per share for the year to the end of September 2018 are expected to be up around 18% to 21% on the previous year following a solid first quarter and as it benefits from changes to the US tax system. In an update for the period from 1 October to the end of December 2017, the company said it made a "good" start to the financial year, with pre-tax profit for the quarter "well ahead" of the same quarter last year thanks to recent acquisitions. Operating ...

