Domino's Pizza expects annual profit to beat market forecasts after strong performance in the fourth quarter as British families ordered pizza while watching television. Group sales at the pizza chain rose 18% to £321.8m in the 13 weeks to 24 December as UK and Ireland sales increased 10.1% to £294.7m. Sales in the UK at outlets open a year or more rose 6.1% and equivalent sales in Ireland were up 10.4%. David Wild, Domino's chief executive, said the UK business demonstrated its resilience in ...

