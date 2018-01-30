Greencore Group, the convenience food manufacturer, reported strong sales in the first quarter and said it expects a year of "strong growth" The FTSE 250-listed group reported revenue of £640.5m in the 13 weeks to 29 December, up 53.6% compared to the same period last year, or 7.2% higher on a pro forma basis. Management anticipated delivering strong growth in 2018 and said the group was "well positioned to drive improved profitability, cash flow and returns over the medium term". Greencore ...

