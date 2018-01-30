Unite Students, a manager and developer of student accommodation, has exchanged contracts to buy a new development site in Middlesex Street, London, with around 1,000 beds. The acquisition is subject to achieving a planning consent and is being supported through planning by Kings College London, with a view to securing a long-term nomination agreement. The new building is planned to be completed for the 2021/22 academic year and will provide "much needed" accommodation options for students. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...