The "European Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of European animation industry was US$ 45.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 46.2 billion by 2020.

The size of European video gaming industry was US$ 18 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2020. The total value of global animation industry was US$ 254 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption.

The demand for animation, VFX and gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.

Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.

The European animation studios have started partnering with global players to produce animation content for Television. These alliances have resulted in content suited for local population. This is particularly seen in countries such as France, UK, Germany and Spain. The European animated feature film industry has still not achieved the popularity and global appeal of their American counterparts.

International marketing is a key area for improvement for European animation studios. There are very few European films with trans-national success. This is partly due to the diverse cultural backgrounds. However, this is undergoing change with a small number of local European productions enjoying European and global success.

Key Topics Covered:

European Animation Industry

Winds of Change

Feature Film Industry in Europe

Trends in Europe

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

Television Series Development in Europe

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe Distribution Strategies in Europe

3D Market in Europe

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Regional Analysis

Animation, VFX Game Industry in Germany

Animation, VFX Games Industry in the UK

Animation, VFX Games industry in Italy

Animation, VFX Games industry in France

Animation, VFX Games industry in Spain

Animation, VFX Games industry in Denmark

Animation, VFX Games industry in Sweden

Animation, VFX Games industry in Hungary

Animation, VFX Gaming Industry in Russia

Animation, VFX Games industry in Norway

Animation, VFX Games industry in Czech Republic

Animation, VFX Games industry in Turkey

Animation, VFX Games industry in Poland

Animation, VFX Games industry in Netherlands

Animation, VFX Games industry in Finland



Companies Featured

Netflix

Amazon

Hulu

Twitch

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

