The "European Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of European animation industry was US$ 45.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 46.2 billion by 2020.
The size of European video gaming industry was US$ 18 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2020. The total value of global animation industry was US$ 254 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption.
The demand for animation, VFX and gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.
Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.
The European animation studios have started partnering with global players to produce animation content for Television. These alliances have resulted in content suited for local population. This is particularly seen in countries such as France, UK, Germany and Spain. The European animated feature film industry has still not achieved the popularity and global appeal of their American counterparts.
International marketing is a key area for improvement for European animation studios. There are very few European films with trans-national success. This is partly due to the diverse cultural backgrounds. However, this is undergoing change with a small number of local European productions enjoying European and global success.
Companies Featured
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Hulu
- Twitch
- YouTube
