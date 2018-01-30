

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence for January and advanced GDP data for the fourth quarter are set for release at 4.30 am ET Tuesday.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound and the franc, it recovered from early lows against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.2402 against the greenback, 134.75 against the yen, 1.1583 against the franc and 0.8812 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



