Chubb announces appointment of Ignacio Borja as Country President, Spain and Portugal (Iberia)

MADRID, Jan. 30,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Ignacio Borja as Country President, Spain and Portugal (Iberia), subject to regulatory approval.

In this role Ignacio will be responsible for managing the performance, strategy and development of all Chubb's Property and Casualty, Accident and Health and Consumer Lines operations in Spain and Portugal.

Ignacio will be based in Madrid and will report to Adam Clifford, the newly-appointed Division President Continental Europe, Chubb.

He was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Seguros (Colombia), a position he held for eight years.

Ignacio has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, almost half of which has been spent at ACE Latin America (now Chubb) where his roles included Regional Vice President, Head of Accident and Health and also President and Chief Executive Officer Andina (Colombia & Ecuador).

After relocation, Ignacio will replace Veronique Brionne who was recently appointed to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President, Accident and Health, Continental Europe, Chubb.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President Europe, Chubb, said:

"Ignacio brings a great wealth of all-round experience to this key role and is ideally placed to develop further our plans in Spain and Portugal. These are among the most important markets for Chubb in Continental Europe and I look forward to working with Ignacio as he drives forward our strategy for targeted growth."

