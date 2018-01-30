

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L) Tuesday confirmed the signing of a formal Union Recognition agreement with British Airline Pilots Association or BALPA.



This agreement follows extensive negotiations with BALPA since Ryanair's December announcement that it was willing to recognise Unions for collective bargaining purposes. Six remaining Ryanair UK Bases, including Stansted voted - in secret ballot - to accept pay increases of up to 20 percent, which had already been agreed by nine of other UK bases.



Ryanair's Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson said, 'The UK accounts for 25% of Ryanair's fleet and pilot numbers. This agreement validates the decision of Ryanair's Board in December to recognise unions, and the fact that we have delivered pay rises of up to 20% and union recognition for our pilots in our largest market, shows how serious Ryanair is about working constructively with unions that are willing to work constructively with us.'



