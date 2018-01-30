

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Tuesday as rising bond yields as well as concerns over valuations becoming increasingly stretched dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Amid little triggers, market participants waited for cues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 398.49 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down around 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.4 percent after a leaked internal report showed Britain will be left worse off under all Brexit scenarios.



Banks were mostly lower, with Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland losing 1-2 percent.



Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV fell 2.5 percent in Amsterdam despite the company reporting significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, reflecting gain from deconsolidation of Lighting as well as improved margins.



Loomis tumbled more than 8 percent. The Swedish support services firm reported fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 2-3 percent in London as metals prices tumbled amid a strengthening dollar.



Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group rallied nearly 3 percent after its fiscal 2017 net income grew 27.3 percent from last year.



Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa climbed 5.3 percent after unveiling its first-quarter results.



The euro was trading mixed ahead of Eurozone economic confidence data for January and advanced GDP data for the fourth quarter due later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX