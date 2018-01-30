Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-30 / 11:00 *E.ON brings innovation to the energy market: storing solar power without batteries * *For the first time 100 percent self-sufficient solar power supply without battery possible* E.ON stirs up the solar and photovoltaic market. E.ON is the first company to offer its customers the option of storing their own solar power without the usual battery. From now on, owners of photovoltaic systems can feed their energy directly into the E.ON SolarCloud without any limit. This virtual electricity account can be accessed not only for the energy demand at home, but also in other places. E.ON will be the first to offer this product innovation on the energy markets in Germany and in the next months in Italy. E.ON has been offering a cloud solution for a year now, but so far it has only been available in conjunction with the E.ON Aura battery storage system. In this case, your own solar power is not loaded into the cloud until the aura storage tank is completely filled. The new system is much simpler and more comfortable. Customers save the purchase and installation costs of a physical storage device and have no maintenance effort. Above all, customers have the opportunity to save up an electricity credit balance for the winter at favourable conditions and to supply themselves 100 percent with solar power from their own photovoltaic system. There are no more efficiency losses. "With the E.ON SolarCloud, we enable our customers to create their own personal energy world, freely and completely independent. This is unique. The cloud solution also opens up new possibilities for owners of heat pumps or electric cars. This underscores the importance of electricity in areas such as mobility and heating," says E.ON Board member Karsten Wildberger. With E.ON SolarCloud, E.ON is aiming for great market potential. In the German market alone, there are more than 1.6 million operators of solar systems today. According to E.ON and based on data from the Sunroof cooperation between E.ON and Google, there are another 10 million roofs in Germany that are suitable for installing photovoltaic systems. E.ON offers the product in various configurations. In the basic variant in connection with a photovoltaic system, monthly costs of EUR30.99 are incurred for the German market. Customers who still want to operate their system with a battery can still purchase this solution from E.ON. E.ON continues its successful and grown cooperation with the German battery manufacturer SOLARWATT. A storage tank can also be retrofitted at any time. Detailed information can be found at www.eon-solar.de [1]. E.ON will also be presenting its product innovation at the E-world energy trade fair in Essen from 6 to 8 February. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/E-ON/649505.html [2] Subtitle: E.ON SolarCloud Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-01-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 649505 2018-01-30 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1130699156a75c69defe5be3f94df516&application_id=649505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45064e3d1ac0d379e63d3480a8af9aff&application_id=649505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

