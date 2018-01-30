NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: 2/2018 Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions

Company announcement no. 2/2018

Søborg/Copenhagen, January 30, 2018

Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on January 30 2018 it has acquired 203,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each to be held in treasury for the purpose of covering NNIT's long term incentive programmes.

The treasury shares have been acquired from certain employees that participated in NNIT's launch incentive programme (LIP) established in connection with the listing of NNIT in 2015. The shares have been acquired at a price of DKK 183.95 each and the price has been calculated as the volume weighted average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for NNIT shares in the period 25 January - 29 January 2018.

With the above purchases, NNIT owns a total of 599,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.4% of the total share capital of NNIT.

I connection with the above transactions, NNIT has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of the below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT and/or persons closely related with them:

Name Per Kogut Reason CEO Issuer NNIT A/S LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664 Transaction Sale Financial instrument Shares Number of shares and price 55,885 shares at DKK 183.95 per share Aggregated price and volume 55,885 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 10,280,045.75 Trading day 30 January 2018 Market Outside of trading venue

Name Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Reason CFO Issuer NNIT A/S LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664 Transaction Sale Financial instrument Shares Number of shares and price 39,981 shares at DKK 183.95 per share Aggregated price and volume 39,981 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 7,354,504.95 Trading day 30 January 2018 Market Outside of trading venue Transaction Sale Financial instrument Shares Number of shares and price 3,000 shares at DKK 182.00 per share Aggregated price and volume 3,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 546,000 Trading day 30 January 2018 Market Nasdaq Copenhagen

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jesper Wagener

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3075 5392

jvwa@nnit.com (mailto:jvwa@nnit.com)

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 3.030 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

