30.01.2018 | 11:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: 2/2018 Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions

Company announcement no. 2/2018
Søborg/Copenhagen, January 30, 2018

Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on January 30 2018 it has acquired 203,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each to be held in treasury for the purpose of covering NNIT's long term incentive programmes.

The treasury shares have been acquired from certain employees that participated in NNIT's launch incentive programme (LIP) established in connection with the listing of NNIT in 2015. The shares have been acquired at a price of DKK 183.95 each and the price has been calculated as the volume weighted average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for NNIT shares in the period 25 January - 29 January 2018.

With the above purchases, NNIT owns a total of 599,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.4% of the total share capital of NNIT.

I connection with the above transactions, NNIT has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of the below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT and/or persons closely related with them:

Name Per Kogut
Reason CEO
Issuer NNIT A/S
LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664
Transaction Sale
Financial instrument Shares
Number of shares and price 55,885 shares at DKK 183.95 per share
Aggregated price and volume 55,885 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 10,280,045.75
Trading day 30 January 2018
Market Outside of trading venue


Name Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
Reason CFO
Issuer NNIT A/S
LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664
Transaction Sale
Financial instrument Shares
Number of shares and price 39,981 shares at DKK 183.95 per share
Aggregated price and volume 39,981 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 7,354,504.95
Trading day 30 January 2018
Market Outside of trading venue
Transaction Sale
Financial instrument Shares
Number of shares and price 3,000 shares at DKK 182.00 per share
Aggregated price and volume 3,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 546,000
Trading day 30 January 2018
Market Nasdaq Copenhagen

Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Jesper Wagener
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3075 5392
jvwa@nnit.com (mailto:jvwa@nnit.com)

Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8080
hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 3.030 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

02 20180130 Acquisition of treasury shares EN (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2164511/832792.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)