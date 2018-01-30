NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: 2/2018 Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions

Company announcement no. 2/2018
Søborg/Copenhagen, January 30, 2018
Acquisition of treasury shares and notification of managers' transactions
NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on January 30 2018 it has acquired 203,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each to be held in treasury for the purpose of covering NNIT's long term incentive programmes.
The treasury shares have been acquired from certain employees that participated in NNIT's launch incentive programme (LIP) established in connection with the listing of NNIT in 2015. The shares have been acquired at a price of DKK 183.95 each and the price has been calculated as the volume weighted average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for NNIT shares in the period 25 January - 29 January 2018.
With the above purchases, NNIT owns a total of 599,439 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.4% of the total share capital of NNIT.
I connection with the above transactions, NNIT has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of the below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT and/or persons closely related with them:
|Name
|Per Kogut
|Reason
|CEO
|Issuer
|NNIT A/S
|LEI
|549300KM8QVF7WR40664
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|55,885 shares at DKK 183.95 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|55,885 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 10,280,045.75
|Trading day
|30 January 2018
|Market
|Outside of trading venue
|Name
|Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
|Reason
|CFO
|Issuer
|NNIT A/S
|LEI
|549300KM8QVF7WR40664
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|39,981 shares at DKK 183.95 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|39,981 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 7,354,504.95
|Trading day
|30 January 2018
|Market
|Outside of trading venue
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|3,000 shares at DKK 182.00 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|3,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 546,000
|Trading day
|30 January 2018
|Market
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Contact for further information
Investor relations:
Jesper Wagener
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3075 5392
jvwa@nnit.com (mailto:jvwa@nnit.com)
Press:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8080
hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 3.030 employees.
For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).
