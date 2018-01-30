

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales increased at the end of the year, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motor cycles, rose 1.0 percent year-over-year on December, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in November, which was the first decrease since June 2013.



The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods climbed 7.0 percent annually in December, while sales at grocery stores fell by 3.0 percent.



During the whole year 2017, the turnover of retail trade advanced 1.5 percent compared with 2016.



On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped 18.0 percent from November, when it dropped by 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX