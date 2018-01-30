The enforcement of Europe's General Data Protection Regulation starts in May 2018, and Candidate.ID, the UK based talent demand generation solution, is leading the way with a product enhancement that will automate compliance with legislation that is going to change the way that recruitment happens.

The GDPR has introduced a number of new requirements that all recruitment teams and business must adhere to or face significant fines. But compliance will create a significant administrative burden that most operations will struggle to manage without significant investment.

"Recruiters must put the privacy of prospective and actual candidates first." Billy McDiarmid, Head of Client Success and GDPR at Candidate.ID, said "but they simply are unable to commit the substantial resource that is required to process what could be thousands of subject access requests, unsubscribes and right-to-be-forgottens. It takes time away from the important job of finding the right jobs for great people, and great people for fantastic employers. If the obligations of the GDPR are not met, however, there is both significant business and financial risk"

That said, the GDPR is an opportunity for recruiters to lead the way in their industry. By using Candidate.ID to automate how recruiters keep in touch with their database, the software gives each individual candidate complete control over their data with very little manual intervention. The product will remove individuals automatically from the database where contact information is invalid or where there is little activity by the candidate, and even alert recruiters to highly active candidates who might be looking for a new job.

"It is genuinely a world-first to automate this for recruiters" added Billy "eliminating any financial risk yet also creating opportunities for recruiters to know who is looking for a job and when. It is completely unique."

