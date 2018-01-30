UAV Market Anticipated to Reach $21.47 Billion by 2021: Focus on Class (Small and Large), Component, and End-User Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Value and Volume: Focus on Class (small and large), Component, and End-User Analysis and Forecast (2017-2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UAV Market Anticipated to Reach $21.47 Billion by 2021

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market has observed a high growth rate in the recent past. Their declining prices, compact size and ease of operability have led to their widespread adoption across commercial and non-commercial end-users. Furthermore, customer focused innovation in UAV technology and rise in the demand of UAVs for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications are driving the growth in the UAV market.

The demand of UAVs has increased significantly in the recent years and the trend is anticipated to continue in the next few years, owing to their cost saving advantage across commercial applications. The rise in their demand across the developing nations and new emerging applications are expected to open several new opportunities for the UAV market in the years to come.

The major class of UAV include small UAVs and large UAVs. Small UAVs include, rotary and fixed wing class UAVs, while large UAVs include strategic, tactical and special purpose UAVs. The major components used in UAV are camera, sensors, high speed data communication system, inertial navigation system and Micro-Electro Mechanical System Attitude and Heading Reference System (MEMS AHRS), autopilots, electronic warfare system, and sense and avoid system among others.

Some of the sensors used in UAVs are (Electro-Optical/Infrared) EO/IR sensor, LiDAR, laser spectroscopy, Geo Positioning System (GPS), Meteorological sensors, and (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) CBRN. These UAVs are used across commercial and non-commercial end-users. Commercial end-users include agriculture, hobbyist, transport, infrastructure, media & entertainment, oil & gas, insurance, telecommunication, and mining. Non-commercial end users include military and homeland security.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Consumer Focused Innovation

2.1.2 Increased demand for actionable intelligence

2.1.3 Precision farming, and hyper-spectral imagery

2.1.4 Growing UAV penetration in civil, and commercial applications

2.1.5 Increasing need of UAVs for military purposes

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Government regulations

2.2.2 High accident rate of existing systems

2.2.3 Vulnerability of UAVs to cyber attacks

2.2.4 High initial investment and Strong Government Support

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 New emerging applications

2.3.2 Market Penetration of UAVs into different regions

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.2 Key Market Developments

3.3 Key Market players

3.4 Market Share Analysis

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of UAV

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 U.S. DoD UAV Programs, 2015-2017

4.4 UAV Procurements by Country

4.5 Future UAV Programs, and Spending

4.6 Funding in Drone Start-ups, 2014-2016

4.7 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment

4.7.1 Drone Regulatory Authorities by Country

4.7.2 Country-wise Drone Regulations by Application

4.7.3 UAV Rule-Making Progress in the U.S. and Europe

5 Global UAV Market Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021

5.1 Assumptions & Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Global UAV Market by Class, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021

6.1 UAVs by Class

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 UAV Market by Class

7 Global UAV Market by Components, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021

7.1 Camera Installed in UAVs

7.2 Sensors Installed in UAVs

7.3 High Speed Data Communication (HSDC) Systems in UAVs

7.4 Inertial Navigation Systems and Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) Altitude Headed Reference System (AHRS) in UAVs

7.5 Autopilots in UAVs

7.6 Electronic Warfare Systems in UAVs

7.7 Sense and Avoid Systems in UAVs

8 Industry Insights on Components of UAVs

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Propulsion Systems in UAVs

8.3 Payloads in UAVs by Models

8.3 Airframes of UAVs

9 Global UAV Market by End-User, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021

9 .1 Market Overview

9.2 UAV Market by Commercial End-Users

9.2.1 Commercial UAV Market Volume by Region

9.2.2 Commercial UAV Market Value by Region

9.2.3 Density of Commercial UAV Manufacturers Globally

9.2.4 Commercial UAV Key Player Analysis

9.2.5 Commercial UAV FAA Regulations

9.3 Commercial UAV Market by End-Users

9.3.1 Commercial UAV Market Volume by End-Users (Units)

9.3.2 Commercial UAV Market Value by End-Users ($Million)

9.3.3 Commercial UAV Market Share by End-User

9.3.4 Hobbyist UAV End-User

9.3.5 Infrastructure UAV End-User

9.3.6 Transport UAV End-User

9.3.7 Insurance UAV End-User

9.3.8 Media & Entertainment UAV End-User

9.3.9 Telecommunication UAV End-User

9.3.10 Agriculture UAV End-User

9.3.10.1 UAV Players in the Agriculture Market

9.3.11 Mining UAV End-User

9.3.12 Oil & Gas UAV End-User

9.3.13 Environmental UAV End-User

9.4 Military UAV End-User

9.4.1 Density of UAV Manufacturers for Military End-user

9.4.2 Key Manufacturers in Military End-User

9.4.3 Military UAVs Import by Country

9.4.4 Military UAV End-User Market by Region

9.4.5 Military UAV End-User Market by Application

9.5 Homeland Security End-User

9.5.1 Homeland Security UAV End-User Market by Region

9.5.2 Homeland Security UAV End-User Market by Application

10 Global UAV Market by Region, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021

11 Company Profiles



3D Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus Group

BAE Systems

CybAero AB

DJI Innovations

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Parrot SA

SAAB Group

