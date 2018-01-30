Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Holding(s) in Company 30-Jan-2018 / 10:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 January 2018 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Holding in Company The Company announces that it was notified on 29 January 2018 that Rauno Teder is now the beneficial owner of DeltaMax Group OÜ, which holds 8,816,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Rauno Teder is now interested in 16,343,321 ordinary shares in the Company (representing 15.83% of the Company's issued share capital). For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0)20 7131 Limited 4000 Azhic Basirov Financial PR Novella Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Tim Robertson/ Toby Andrews ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 5153 End of Announcement EQS News Service 649571 30-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2018 05:32 ET (10:32 GMT)