Helps CHP to Further Deliver On Two-Decade Mission to Do Public Good by Building Healthy Spaces That Improve Patient Care Across England



LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, 2018-01-30 -- StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced that Community Health Partnerships (CHP) has deployed its mobile app platform to enhance employee communication and drive increased employee engagement. In doing so, CHP is able to further deliver on its two-decade mission to do public good by building healthy spaces that improve patient care across England.



Since its launch in 2001, CHP has demonstrated an impressive track record of delivery that includes £2.5 billion of investment in 339 buildings with integrated health and social care through its NHS Local Improvement Finance Trust (LIFT) Programme. In addition to working with the Department of Health, CHP has many other local partners as well, including the 49 public private partnership LIFT companies, the private sector and the NHS. Thousands of people in local communities benefit from CHP's work annually. Of course in order to remain successful, organizations like CHP, which the public relies on to improve everything from working conditions for employees to quality of care, must prioritize its own employee welfare as well.



Rapidly growing and diversifying, CHP conducted an employee survey that showed extremely high levels of employee engagement. Determined to maintain and ideally improve these statistics it sought a solution that would enable them to enhance proactive employee communications across multiple locations in real-time, as well as enable the sharing of content across locations - regardless of title. In addition, it was highly critical that the solution enable them to continuously measure employee engagement and attitudes, so that they could respond quickly and appropriately.



CHP considered several choices which included setting up a private Facebook group or using Yammer. But, with a desire for simplicity and effectiveness, as well as a "personal touch" CHP selected the StaffConnect mobile app platform. And, since CHP was already using HR apps via phone for digital connection among its teams, StaffConnect offered a seamless and natural next step.



"Many CHP colleagues reported that they're not fans of social media, so we needed it to be easy to use," said Helena Reeves, Director of Communications and Organizational Development, Community Health Partnerships (CHP). "While some were initially skeptical, most doubters have converted and now love the solution-a huge success moment!"



Reeves continued, "Culturally, it was critical for innovation to be able to exchange ideas as they arose in the moment, not just at monthly meetings or day-to-day via email. We knew that when employees are engaged and collaborating, even corporate news can become 'sticky' and something that employees want to consume. StaffConnect understood our goals and helped us devise our launch strategy, as well as plans for ongoing adoption and engagement. They held our hand every step of the way from implementation to training, best practices, and lessons learned from other clients. It was like a breath of fresh air."



"Our communications professionals worked closely with CHP, providing domain expertise to help the organization define best practices and implement a successful communication strategy that would ensure StaffConnect deployment and ongoing utilization success," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect. "As a result, when CHP launched StaffConnect, they saw extremely high download rates of the app, far exceeding initial expectations. Of course, downloads are great, but the true win here is the extent to which employees are utilizing the StaffConnect interactive app, which when combined with our intuitive management console and inspiring success program, has enabled CHP to transform how the organization reaches, communicates with, and engages its workforce."



To learn more, please read the CHP case study found here: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/customers/chp-case-study/.



About StaffConnect StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value.



