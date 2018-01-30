KONE OYJ: KONE wins UltraRope order for Karlatornet, set to become the tallest building in the Nordics

KONE Corporation, press release, January 30, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to equip an up-scale residential and hotel development in Gothenburg, Sweden. Rising to a height of 245 meters, Karlatornet is set to become the tallest building in the Nordic region. Residents of its 590 apartments will have access to a gym, a swimming pool and amenities such as meal delivery, and laundry and house cleaning services. In addition to the residential apartments, Karlatornet will boast a 300-room hotel, a conference facility, restaurant, spa and observation deck.

To ensure smooth people flow within this landmark building, KONE will equip the hotel with nine KONE MonoSpace elevators. The residential tower will include five KONE MiniSpace elevators hoisted using the innovative KONE UltraRope technology, which reduces energy consumption and maximizes ride comfort. The KONE destination control system will optimize traffic flows within the building.

The deal also includes the use of KONE JumpLift construction-time elevator technology. The KONE JumpLift uses the same shafts as the passenger elevators that will be installed in the building at a later phase.

"This is a unique project. We wanted the elevator solutions to be at least as innovative and exceptional," says Adam Adielsson, project manager at Serneke Bygg AB. "When KONE presented the KONE UltraRope, destination control system and intelligent elevators, we became very enthusiastic and felt that this would fit perfectly with the profile we want for Karlatornet. And that KONE can also offer the JumpLift solution that can save time during the construction phase made them an obvious partner for us."

Karlatornet is expected to be completed in 2021. The passenger elevators at Karlatornet will run at speeds of 8 meters/second and 6 meters/second, meaning quick travel between floors for the approximately 3,000 people anticipated to be using the equipment on a daily basis.

"We are very excited about this development, which offers future tenants a completely new way of living. KONE UltraRope brings benefits to the building owner and future residents by providing superior reliability. The JumpLift technology, in turn, improves site safety and reduces construction time as the elevators can travel at a higher speed than conventional construction-time elevators erected on the outside of a building," says Thomas Hinnerskov, KONE's executive vice president for Central and North Europe.

The developer is Karlastaden Utveckling AB and the main contractor is Serneke Bygg AB. The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2018.

