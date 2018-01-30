AIM-listed financial adviser Lighthouse Group has won a new contract with public service union Unison to be the preferred provider of expert mortgage advice to its members. Lighthouse said the contract extends the current offering to provide Unison members with financial advice and brings the number of affinity partners who have appointed the group to provide mortgage advice to their members to 14. Unison membership services officer Sharon Mehta said: "Lighthouse provide our members with ...

