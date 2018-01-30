AIM-listed technology group Cohort said on Tuesday that its SEA subsidiary has won a contract with an initial value of £700,000 with a UK government agency to lead a team in the area of soldier system research and development. The contract is for 2018 but is likely to continue until 2021, with a potential total value of more than £3m. Under the contract, SEA will lead a team of specialist companies to develop a weapon system that combines novel and emerging small arms technologies to produce ...

