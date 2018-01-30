sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,135 Euro		-0,002
-1,46 %
WKN: A1C16V ISIN: GG00B4WJSD17 Ticker-Symbol: OB7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBTALA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OBTALA LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OBTALA LIMITED
OBTALA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OBTALA LIMITED0,135-1,46 %