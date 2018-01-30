Following the recent changes to the US federal corporate tax rate, John Menzies Group announced on Tuesday that it was not expecting any material impact on its underlying effective tax rate for 2018 onwards. The London-listed firm said that was because historically, its effective tax rate on US profits had been reduced by the offset of net operating losses brought forward and the recognition of a deferred tax asset in relation to net operating losses carried forward. Its board said it was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...