Satellite operator Avanti Communications Group issued a very short trading update for the three months to 30 September on Tuesday. The AIM-traded company said revenue for the quarter was $9.7m, and it made an EBITDA loss of $3.8m. "The period end cash balance was $90.0m and the period end backlog was $95.2m," the board explained in the brief statement. As at 0845 GMT, shares in Avanti Communications were down 0.54% at 9.15p. ...

