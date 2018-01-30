Shares in Filtronic tumbled on Tuesday morning, after the communications equipment specialist revealed a sharp decline in sales. Revenues for the six months to 30 November came in at £12.8m, compared to £21.6m in the same period in 2016, while operating profits fell from £1.8m to £0.9m. The company also warned of a slower-than-expected end to the year. Chairman Reg Gott said: "We remain at the early stages on a number [of] key initiatives and projects, where progress toward production volume ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...