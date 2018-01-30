sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,43 Euro		-0,27
-7,30 %
WKN: A114UC ISIN: GB00BGP6Q951 Ticker-Symbol: 3NO 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC3,43-7,30 %