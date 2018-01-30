Early bird tickets now available for the only global conference focusing on risk management for workers who are globally mobile or assigned in challenging environments

The International SOS Foundation today announces its Global Duty of Care Summit, taking place in Chicago on 17 May 2018. Speakers will include security, healthcare and compliance leaders from American Airlines, Chubb, Everbridge, GoDaddy, Harris Corporation, Hostage US, Johnson Johnson, Walgreen Company, Walt Disney Parks Resorts, The World Bank Group, KPMG and the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE)

Now in its second year, this one-day business conference is tailored specifically for stakeholders involved in mitigating health and travel security risks of a mobile workforce. The 2018 agenda, based around the theme of Empowering Sustainability and Resilience, will address key issues in managing global mobility programmes. This includes issues such as the gig economy, data privacy, geopolitical influences and wellbeing.

Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation, comments, 'The participation of industry leaders from around the globe at the Summit will provide access to a wealth of expertise and insight. Our focus is sharply on today's key issues in Duty of Care, in order to keep the workforce safe and protect business continuity and sustainability. The collaborative environment will provide the opportunity for a high level of engagement between all speakers and delegates. With the benefit of the best practice insight and practical advice at the Summit, we strive to enable organisations worldwide to be empowered to improve their own processes and programmes for sustainability and resilience."

Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company, is the Gold sponsor of the Duty of Care Summit Awards. James Walloga, Executive Vice President of the Accident Health North America Division at Chubb, says, "We recognise the principles underlying Duty of Care are rapidly becoming top of mind for senior executives and risk managers. Now, more than ever, it is important for organisations to take a proactive approach toward implementing best practices to deliver on their Duty of Care obligations. It is not only a matter of compliance, but a critical component of successful business performance. We are excited to help drive this agenda forward."

The Summit will be followed by the 2018 Duty of Care Awards ceremony, recognising organisations and individuals who drive excellence in the mitigation of travel, health and security risk and contribute to effectively protecting workers overseas.1

For more information on the 2018 Duty of Care Summit and speaker profiles, click here.

To secure tickets for this exclusive Summit at the special Early Bird price of $589, or $749 for a Summit and Gala Awards Dinner ticket, go to https://2018_duty_of_care_awards_summit.eventbrite.co.uk.

1 To learn more about the 2018 Duty of Care Awards, click here

