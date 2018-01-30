The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 February 2018 in the ISIN below.



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,547 shares (EUR 29,273,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 241 shares (EUR 120,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,788 shares (EUR 29,394,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,376.02 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 -----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



