UK Colocation Startup Deploys Hybrid Cabling System from HellermannTyton

Partnership with leading supplier of Cabling and Network Infrastructure Solutions aims to future proof the data centre and deliver resilient, low-latency services to customers

IP House, a UK-based startup and supplier of high-performance data centre colocation services, has partnered with leading UK cabling company HellermannTyton to deploy their RapidNet hybrid cabling system throughout its London facility.

Located on the Edge of the city's financial district and close to Canary Wharf, IP House aims to serve customers in the finance, gaming and online gambling industries, who's businesses depend on high availability, high performance and ultra-reliable colocation services delivered in accordance with ambitious and strictly observed Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

RapidNet is a British manufactured pre-terminated, pre-tested cabling infrastructure solution that enables copper and fibre cables to be terminated on the same panel, thereby saving space in data centres. Freeing up rack space for deployment of additional IT equipment is a primary concern for colocation providers such as IP House.

"The beauty of the hybrid approach is that customers can utilise fibre, copper or a combination of both to be terminated on the same 1U unit," said David Gagel, Sales Director at HellermannTyton. "It means less space is required for connectivity infrastructure, which in turn leaves more room for customers and revenue-generating IT equipment in the data centre whitespace."

RapidNet's modular cassette-based design makes installation simple, fast and efficient, thereby allowing Systems Integrators and connectivity partners such as TwistedPair, who created the backbone cabling system inside the IP House data centre, to guarantee tight deployment schedules, which can in turn be built into customers SLAs.

"In today's business environment, customers are connecting from multiple devices and applications at any one time, creating a surge in Big Data." said Kevin Baylis, LV Technical Consultant at TwistedPair. "RapidNet allows changes to be made quickly in accordance with customers' specific requirements and helps to future proof the data centre against rapid technological change, by utilising laser technology and improving the amount of fibre required to implement a high-speed network."

"Both HellermannTyton technology and TwistedPair's integration expertise have been beneficial to IP House and will form the basis of a strong future partnership," said Sean Hilliar, Data Centre Manager at IP House.

"The installation process has benefited from complete transparency from start-to-finish," he continued. "With key members of all teams contributing to an extremely successful and timely deployment, which in-turn will keep IP House on schedule for our launch in 2018."

Built to Tier III standards, IP House's data centre maintains a highly reliable service, with rigorous uptime requirements suitable for customers who depend on real-time delivery of products or services for a significant part of their revenue stream. As such all the equipment, including cabling and termination systems provided by HellermanTyton and Twisted Pair, must be highly resilient, reliable and durable.

"The collaborative process genuinely works best when customers, Vendors and Partners can envisage and work together towards a common goal," added David Gagel, Sales Director at HellermannTyton. "In todays business, success is achieved when all parties understand that their own best interests are served by respecting each other's strengths and working together. This partnership has focused on ensuring that that we can meet and understand IP House's needs, treating them as our own to ensure the outcome is a success for us all."

