BESA Accompanies Prime Minister to China to Showcase Best of British Education

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Britain's world-leading education suppliers to be highlighted on the Prime Minister's flagship visit to China by BESA's Director General, Caroline Wright.

BESA, the trade body which represents over 400 UK education suppliers, will join the Prime Minister's delegation to China , which features a strong education component.

, which features a strong education component. China is the second most popular global market for British education exports, with a surge of interest following the Brexit vote.

is the second most popular global market for British education exports, with a surge of interest following the Brexit vote. British education suppliers have an unparalleled opportunity to expand into China's education market, worth £190bn, including a growing £14bn EdTech sector.

Caroline Wright, Director General of the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), is accompanying the British Prime Minister Theresa May on a flagship visit to China, to showcase the best of British education products and services.

The visit will include meetings at a Chinese university, alongside a planned showcase of the best of British Education Technology (EdTech) products.

This event marks the highest-profile visit yet for education suppliers to China and is the culmination of two years' worth of work between BESA and the Department for International Trade to strengthen relations with the Chinese educational market. This has included two trade missions to Shanghai and Beijing, a UK pavilion at the GET China education trade show, and the hosting of numerous inbound missions of Chinese investors and educationalists.

Caroline Wright, Director General of BESA, said: "I'm honoured to be representing British education suppliers on the Prime Minister's flagship visit to China this week."

"British education exports play a vital role in strengthening and enhancing shared understanding and values, tolerance and cultural collaboration around the globe. I look forward to strengthening Britain's trade links with educational counterpart organisations in China during our visit."

About BESA:

BESA, the British Educational Suppliers Association, is the trade association covering the entirety of the UK educational suppliers sector. It has an 80-year heritage serving the UK education sector, and represents over 400 educational suppliers in the UK, including manufacturers and distributors of equipment, materials, books, consumables, furniture, technology, ICT hardware and EdTech to the education market. In 1985, BESA founded the Bett Show, which is the world's largest EdTech exhibition.

BESA has a Code of Practice to which all members must adhere, along with a stringent membership process, both of which assure schools of a high standard of quality.

For more information, visit: http://www.besa.org.uk