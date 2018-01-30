sprite-preloader
GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 30

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information:2.3 Major shareholding notifications

The following notification was received by the Company on 29 January 2018.

Cathy De Feo

Global Share Schemes Manager

30 January 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:GKN PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBank of America Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameMerrill Lynch International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:25th January 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):29th January 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.743%2.859%5.603% 1,717,477,744
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		Below Notifiable ThresholdBelow Notifiable ThresholdBelow Notifiable Threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030646508047,110,7900.000%2.743%
SUBTOTAL 8. A47,110,7902.743%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Rights to RecallN/AN/A1,271,9500.074%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 11,271,9500.074%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SwapsN/A01-Feb-2018Cash Settled224,4100.013%
SwapsN/A15-Feb-2018Cash Settled228,2920.013%
SwapsN/A19-Feb-2018Cash Settled25,000,0001.456%
SwapsN/A15-Mar-2018Cash Settled89,7710.005%
SwapsN/A20-Jul-2018Cash Settled114,5230.007%
SwapsN/A15-Aug-2018Cash Settled13,200,8980.769%
SwapsN/A13-Sep-2018Cash Settled671,6100.039%
SwapsN/A17-Sep-2018Cash Settled82,2600.005%
SwapsN/A31-Oct-2018Cash Settled47,4080.003%
SwapsN/A31-Dec-2018Cash Settled18,8440.001%
SwapsN/A17-Jan-2019Cash Settled7,0030.000%
SwapsN/A21-Jan-2019Cash Settled37,5080.002%
SwapsN/A23-Jan-2019Cash Settled2,0630.000%
SwapsN/A31-Jan-2019Cash Settled181,1450.011%
SwapsN/A13-Feb-2019Cash Settled214,9290.013%
SwapsN/A29-Apr-2019Cash Settled253,5990.015%
SwapsN/A31-Jul-2019Cash Settled7,016,8550.409%
SwapsN/A27-Jan-2020Cash Settled260,2020.015%
OTC Option over Index20-Dec-2019N/ACash Settled117,7870.007%
OTC Option over Index20-Dec-2019N/ACash Settled69,8810.004%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
47,838,988		2.787%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		x

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationN/AN/AN/A
NB Holdings CorporationN/AN/AN/A
BofAML Jersey Holdings LimitedN/AN/AN/A
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 LimitedN/AN/AN/A
ML UK Capital Holdings LimitedN/AN/AN/A
Merrill Lynch InternationalN/AN/A5.047%

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationN/AN/AN/A
NB Holdings CorporationN/AN/AN/A
BAC North America Holding CompanyN/AN/AN/A
BANA Holding CorporationN/AN/AN/A
Bank of America, National AssociationN/AN/AN/A

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationN/AN/AN/A
NB Holdings CorporationN/AN/AN/A
BAC North America Holding CompanyN/AN/AN/A
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith IncorporatedN/AN/AN/A

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationN/AN/AN/A
NB Holdings CorporationN/AN/AN/A
BAC North America Holding CompanyN/AN/AN/A
BANA Holding CorporationN/AN/AN/A
Bank of America, National AssociationN/AN/AN/A
Managed Account Advisors LLCN/AN/AN/A
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completionUnited Kingdom
Date of completion29th January 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire