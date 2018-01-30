$24 Billion 3D Printing Materials Markets 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printing Materials 2017-2027: Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the current status and future opportunities of materials for 3D printing. It contains many illustrative and analytical figures and tables plus profiles of 29 companies, from across the globe, who supply a wide variety of materials for 3D printing.



Gone are the days of 3D Printing being synonymous with Rapid Prototyping; the days of Additive Manufacturing are here.



XYZPrinting have become a market leader by selling very large numbers of cheap printers. They operate on a vendor lock-in model, so their revenue from materials will be large and the price will hold steady. The market for thermoplastic filament is expected to reach over $6.6 billion by 2026.



This new interest inspired developments in many technologies to 3D print a wider variety of materials. A brief overview of each of these technologies is outlined in this report. This report outlines the advantages and disadvantages of printing in different materials, the applications of each, and technical data on the properties of 3D printed materials, which often differ from their traditionally manufactured analogue.



These new materials mean there has been space for many new companies, and also many acquisitions by 3D printer manufacturers. Information on start-ups, closures, mergers and acquisitions is included.



No longer is 3D Printing used only for one-off pieces and prototypes, but for final part production of items with reduced and simplified assembly, quicker design iterations, greater design freedom, mass customisation and minimal material wastage. For these reasons, 3D Printing is already common in aerospace, orthopaedic, jewellery and dental sectors. Adoption is fast-growing in education, oil and gas, military, architecture, and medical research sectors.



This massive growth in the use and applications of 3D Printers is encouraging a massive growth in the market for 3D Printing Materials. Detailed forecasts, using information from interviews with 90 key players in the industry and disclosed financial information, estimate key materials are expected to have a total market of over $24 billion by 2027.



This report includes detailed state of the market, in terms of market value and volume, for:

Photopolymers

Thermoplastic filaments

Thermoplastic powders

Metal powders

The value chain for 3D printing materials is complicated because several major industrial printer manufacturers engage in "vendor lock-in" in a way analogous to 2D printers, but cheaper 3D printers allow the purchase of free market materials.



The chapter on the value chain clarifies the situation, and quantifies the markets at each stage of the chain. There are separate price projections and forecasts for these two approaches and for different end-user behaviours.



The report also includes discussions on developments for emerging materials including:

Welding Wire

Binders for metals, sand or plaster

Metallic thermoplastic filaments

Platinum-based Metallic Glass

Gallium-Indium Alloy

Ceramics

Biomaterials

Conductive thermoplastic filaments

Conductive inks

Conductive pastes

Conductive photopolymers

Graphene

Carbon Fibre

Silicone

Regolith

Wood

Glass

This report gives financial data and forecasts to 2027 including:

Materials market forecast by value

Thermoplastics market forecast by value

Photopolymers market forecast by value

Materials market forecast by mass

Thermoplastics market forecast by mass

Photopolymers market forecast by mass

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Advantages of 3D Printing

1.3. Printing processes and material compatibility

1.4. Future of 3D printing by application

1.5. Value chains: vendor lock-in

1.6. Value chains: free market materials

1.7. Revenue from 3D Printing Materials in 2016

1.8. Forecast by Revenue

1.9. Forecast by mass



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. 3D Printing is...

2.2. Advantages of 3D Printing

2.3. The cost of complexity

2.4. Drivers

2.5. A brief history of 3D printing



3. OVERVIEW OF 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGIES

3.1. Printing processes and material compatibility

3.2. Alternative Naming of Technologies

3.3. Summary of Plastic Printing

3.4. Summary of Metal Printing



4. PHOTOPOLYMERS

4.1. Photopolymers

4.2. Acrylates vs Epoxies

4.3. Applications of 3D Printed Photopolymers

4.4. Photopolymers - Key Players

4.5. Properties of Commercially Available Photopolymers

4.6. Forecast for Photopolymers



5. THERMOPLASTIC FILAMENT

5.1. Thermoplastic Filament

5.2. Available Polymers

5.3. Why isn't PP commonly 3D printed?

5.4. New fillers for thermoplastic filaments

5.5. Elastomeric Filaments

5.6. Support material

5.7. Applications of 3D Printed Thermoplastic Filament

5.8. Thermoplastic Filament - Key Players

5.9. Thermoplastic Filament - Chemical Suppliers

5.10. Properties of Objects 3D Printed from Thermoplastic Filament

5.11. Forecast Thermoplastic Filament Sales



6. THERMOPLASTIC POWDER

6.1. Thermoplastic Powders

6.2. Applications of 3D Printed Thermoplastic Powders

6.3. Thermoplastic Powders - Key Players

6.4. Polymers Offered by Thermoplastic Powders Suppliers

6.5. Comparison of two most commonly 3D Printed Thermoplastic Powders

6.6. SLS of TPU

6.7. Forecast Thermoplastic Powder Sales



7. METAL POWDERS

7.1. Metal Powders

7.2. 3D Printable Metals

7.3. Powder Requirements

7.4. Metal Powders - Key Players

7.5. Alloys Available from Metal Powder Suppliers

7.6. Applications of 3D Printed Metal Powders

7.7. Powders for Metal + Binder

7.8. Forecast Metal Powder Sales



8. OTHER WAYS TO 3D PRINT METALS

8.1. Welding Wire

8.2. Sand + Binder

8.3. Proto-pasta Metallic PLA Filament

8.4. Platinum-based Metallic Glass

8.5. Gallium-Indium Alloy

9. CERAMICS

9.1. Ceramics

9.2. SLA

9.3. Paste extrusion

9.4. Filled Thermoplastic Filaments

9.5. Binder Jetting

9.6. SLM

9.7. Blown Powder



10. BIOMATERIALS

10.1. Market

10.2. Syringe-based bioprinting

10.3. Extrusion-based bioprinting

10.4. ROKIT - Edison Invivo 3D bioprinter

10.5. Organovo

11. CONDUCTIVE MATERIALS

11.1. Electrically Conducting Materials

11.2. Functional materials

11.3. Metals

11.4. Conductive thermoplastic filaments

11.5. Conductive inks

11.6. Conductive pastes

11.7. Conductive photopolymers

11.8. Graphene



12. EMERGING MATERIALS

12.1. Carbon Fibre

12.2. Silicone

12.3. Regolith

12.4. Wood

12.5. Glass



13. DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

13.1. Thermoplastic Recycling

13.2. Selective Deposition Lamination

13.3. Faster vat photopolymerisation

13.4. LCD stereolithography 3D Printing



14. MARKETS

14.1. Markets for 3D Printing

14.2. Future of 3D printing by application



15. VALUE CHAINS

15.1. Value chains: vendor lock-in

15.2. Value chains: free market materials

15.3. The evolution of value chains



16. STATE OF THE MARKET

16.1. Methods and Assumptions

16.2. Three Behaviours of Thermoplastic Filament Consumption

16.3. Falling prices for free-market materials

16.4. Revenue from 3D Printing Materials in 2017

16.5. Overall market breakdown in 2017 ($M)

16.6. Thermoplastics market in 2017

16.7. Photopolymers market in 2017

16.8. Metals market in 2017

16.9. 3D Printing Industry Split by Application in 2017

17. FORECASTS

17.1. Materials market forecast by value

17.2. Thermoplastics market forecast by value

17.3. Photopolymers market forecast by value

17.4. Materials market forecast by mass

17.5. Thermoplastics market forecast by mass

17.6. Photopolymers market forecast by mass



18. CONCLUSIONS

18.1. General trends

18.2. Limitations

18.3. The evolution of 3D Printing is intrinsically linked with:

18.4. Opportunities



19. COMPANY PROFILES

19.1. Advanc3d Materials

19.2. Advanced Powders and Coatings

19.3. Arcam

19.4. Arevo Labs

19.5. Cookson Precious Metals

19.6. CRP Group

19.7. DSM Somos

19.8. Evonik

19.9. Exceltec

19.10. Formlabs

19.11. Graphene 3D Lab

19.12. Heraeus New Businesses

19.13. Impossible Objects

19.14. Legor Group

19.15. Lomiko Metals

19.16. LPW Technology Ltd

19.17. Maker Juice

19.18. The NanoSteel Company

19.19. Nascent Objects, Inc

19.20. NinjaFlex (Fenner Drives)

19.21. Norsk Titanium

19.22. Oxford Performance Materials19.23. Photocentric

19.24. Rahn AG

19.25. Sandvik

19.26. Stratasys

19.27. Taulman3D

19.28. TLC Korea

19.29. Toner Plastics Inc.



