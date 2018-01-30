

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth eased notably in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent expansion in the third quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy grew 4.8 percent in the December quarter, following a 6.2 percent growth in the September quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth moderated to 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.8 percent in the previous three-month period.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth accelerated to 6.4 percent in December from 4.7 percent in November.



