WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aetna Inc (AET) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $411 million, or $1.25 per share. This was down from $578 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $14.74 billion. This was down from $15.72 billion last year.
Aetna Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $411 Mln. vs. $578 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $14.74 Bln vs. $15.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX