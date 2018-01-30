

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) said that it expects total revenue for 2018 to increase by 1.7% - 2.4% to NT$231.47 billion - NT$232.97 billion as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of 2017. The increase in revenue is expected to be driven by increases in ICT project revenues, smart device sales, mobile VAS revenues, and IPTV revenues, which are expected to offset a decrease in voice revenue.



Operating costs and expenses for 2018 are expected to increase by 0.7%~1.9% to NT$182.07 billion - NT$184.24 billion as compared to the prior year. The increase is expected to be attributable to the growth of ICT projects, smart device sales, mobile value-added services, and the IPTV business. Expenses associated with the adjustment of employees' compensation and 4G license amortization expenses are also expected to increase.



Income from operations is expected to increase by NT$ 0.44 billion - NT$4.11 billion, or 0.9%~8.8%, year over year. Income before income tax and net income attributable to stockholders of the parent are expected to be NT$48.11~NT$51.89 billion and NT$37.25~NT$40.31 billion, respectively. Net earnings per share for 2018 is expected to be NT$4.80~NT$5.20.



Capex for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment in 2018 is expected to increase by NT$6.05 billion to NT$33.06 billion as compared to the prior year, which is expected to be attributable to the enhancement of FTTx coverage and mobile network quality. Disposal of Material Assets is expected to be driven by the disposal of common shares of China Airlines.



