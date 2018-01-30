

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $130.3 million, or $0.99 per share. This was higher than $124.5 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 77.2% to $537 million. This was up from $303 million last year.



CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $130.3 Mln. vs. $124.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.7% -Revenue (Q4): $537 Mln vs. $303 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 77.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX