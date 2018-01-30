

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback hit a 4-day low of 0.9324 versus the franc, after having advanced to a 4-day high of 0.9393 at 9:45 pm ET.



The greenback dropped to 0.7348 against the kiwi, 0.8100 against the aussie and 1.2315 against the loonie, from its early 8-day high of 0.7279 and 4-day highs of 0.8043 and 1.2379, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 1.2424 versus the euro, 108.54 versus the yen and 1.4105 against the pound, from its early high of 1.2337, session's high of 109.20 and a weekly high of 1.3980, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.92 against the franc, 106.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the euro, 1.42 against the pound, 0.75 against the kiwi, 0.83 against the aussie and 1.21 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX