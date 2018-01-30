

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $201.90 million, or $1.67 per share. This was up from $173.05 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.53 billion. This was up from $1.45 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $201.90 Mln. vs. $173.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



