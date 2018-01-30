Cloud-based software selected to provide e-catalogue functionality to all ISS employees ordering goods services in more than 17,000 locations throughout Switzerland

Ivalua, the leading global spend management solutions provider, OptiBuy and ISS Facility Services AG, the leading facility services provider in Switzerland, today announced the deployment of Ivalua's procurement, supplier management, contracts, analytics dashboard as well as sourcing modules at more than 17,000 locations in Switzerland where ISS provides facility services.

"By trusting Ivalua with a project of this scope, in partnership with OptiBuy, ISS helps to strengthen our positioning on the global e-procurement market, and therefore we are very grateful to them," says Frederic Baumann, Director of Customer Success EMEA at Ivalua."After being selected, we worked closely with ISS and OptiBuy throughout the project, and such a close collaboration contributed greatly to its success," he continues.

Ivalua provides a user-friendly procurement solution to more than 3,000 employees ordering goods and services from more than 17,000 locations throughout Switzerland and offers viable solutions to the procurement team itself to manage complex purchasing processes.

In this context, the Ivalua platform is used to:

Channel field employees' purchase requisitions and orders towards negotiated catalogues and items within a B2C-like interface

Manage all contract processes in one place, from the negotiation to the signature and renewal

Gather and manage all information about the suppliers regardless of the data storage

Evaluate and analyse suppliers across multiple performance and risk dimensions

Conduct RFQs, RFPs and e-auction events using standard templates

"We were looking for a solution that, on the one hand, corresponds to both the front liners' and buyers' needs, on the other hand, enables us to centralize the sourcing, contract, procurement and SRM processes. Following a thorough evaluation of several solutions from different suppliers, we decided for Ivalua due to its functional depth, its flexibility regarding configuration, and its user-friendly interface. It was also a decisive factor that Ivalua and OptiBuy were able to meet the tight project schedule. The tool being in use we actually can confirm that Ivalua helps us to seize the savings being negotiated with suppliers." Stefan Bieri Head Supply Chain Procurement CPO, ISS Facility Services AG

"It was undoubtedly a challenging task probably one of the most complex e-procurement system implementations in Europe recently. Our OptiBuy experts' teams operated from Zurich, Warsaw and Paris, engaging their vast knowledge and experience in the field of procurement, e-solutions application and project management. The solution scope may be expanded further in the future with additional modules, to fit ISS evolving organizational needs; or rolled out to other countries and therefore gives a bountiful of options for future cooperation." Mateusz Borowiecki, President at OptiBuy.

About ISS

ISS is the leading facility services company in Switzerland and focuses on providing Integrated Facility Services (IFS). ISS provides a wide range of services to ensure operations and maintenance and to preserve the value of buildings, facilities and infrastructure in terms of Facility Management, Support Services, Property Services, Security Services, Cleaning Services and Infrastructure Services. Founded in 1967, ISS Switzerland has approx. 11,700 employees and a formidable presence with 36 branches nationwide and in the Principality of Liechtenstein. In 2015, the company generated total sales of CHF 740 million.

About OptiBuy

OptiBuy is an international consultancy specialized in procurement management. We are providing a broad range of outstanding procurement solutions, using an international network of our own offices (Poland, Czech, Switzerland and China), extensive market knowledge and advanced set of IT tools. We are one of the leading procurement consulting companies in Central-Eastern Europe. Our specialties are optimisation of procurement costs (cost-cutting projects), global sourcing projects and implementation of the specialized procurement software solutions (Ivalua, NextBuy).

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 250 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

