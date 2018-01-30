Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Wasabi for Its Hot Cloud Storage Solution with 2017 North American Technology Innovation Award

Wasabi's solution offers high-speed data access with top-notch security at an economical price

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Hot Cloud Storage industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Wasabi Technologies Inc. (Wasabi) with the 2017 North American Technology Innovation Award. Wasabi is a Boston-based cloud storage startup that offers hot cloud storage solutions as a service.

"Wasabi's goal is to offer customers a hot storage solution at the price point of cold storage, allowing high-speed data access with top-notch data security, while remaining economically priced," said Sushrutha Sadashiva, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Wasabi developed its hot storage solution to be an affordable utility, with a design that makes the solutions useful for at least 90% of applications, while still providing adequate speed and security. The solution's innovative cloud storage architecture allows the company to offer a market-disrupting pricing model that does away with pricing tiers, offering instead a fixed per gigabyte cost per month that includes read/write/delete actions. To address data security, Wasabi's solution also contains the unique feature of immutable buckets that cannot be deleted or altered, thus protecting valuable data from accidental or malicious destruction. Additionally, Wasabi's solution performs an integrity check every 90 days to ensure data freshness.

Wasabi built its cloud storage solution to provide customers with flexibility and ease of use. The solution is compatible with Amazon's S3 API, one of the most familiar APIs (application programming interfaces) in the cloud storage industry, and it allows further integration with a number of third-party storage applications that are also compatible with Amazon's S3 API. Wasabi's Direct Connect services offer customers a private and secure high-speed connection between their in-house data centers and Wasabi's datacenter, providing both convenience and security. In addition, Wasabi offers a free trial in which a user can store one terabyte of data for one month, thereby giving potential customers a clear picture of the capabilities of Wasabi's hot storage solution before purchase.

"Wasabi's foresight in recognizing that the storage industry will eventually have a one-size-fits-all type of cloud storage allowed the company to develop an affordable storage solution which is capable of accommodating the exponential rise of data inflow in the near future while meeting the needs of a wide range of customers," said Sadashiva.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Wasabi Technologies Inc.

Wasabi is the hot storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi hot storage is 1/5th the price and 6x the speed of Amazon S3. We hate vendor lock-in, so we made Wasabi 100% compatible with Amazon S3. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry, making cloud storage a common utility like electricity. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow Wasabi on Twitter at @wasabi_cloud.

