DNA Sequencing Market Growing at 20.93% CAGR to 2022

Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022 report includes in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global DNA sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales DNA sequencing.

According to the DNA sequencing market report, one of the major drivers for this market is the all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products. Manufacturers developed an all-inclusive cost approach that includes the cost of components, direct costs, and indirect costs. This all-inclusive cost structure explains the cost structure to end-users and funding agencies. Also, this cost approach reduces the volume of sequencing and increase the volume of data. Detailed cost-related data decreases the cost of sequencing and that increases the amount of genome data for better research. Consequently, detailed cost structure is driving the demand for DNA sequencing in the next generation sequencing market.

Key players in the global DNA sequencing market: BGI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Pacific Biosciences of California, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global DNA sequencing market for 2018-2022. This report, Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The DNA sequencing market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Difficulties in clinical interpretations and inadequate reimbursements. Challenges related to clinical samples can affect the growth of the DNA sequencing market. A single exome sample can contain up to 20,000 variants, whereas a whole-genome sample will generally have more than three million. Hence, a patient may have to undergo several genetic tests before the disease-causing mutation is identified. This can become expensive and inconvenient for the patient.

Another related report is Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global DNA probe-based diagnostic market to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% during the period 2017-2021. Main players are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche, GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other prominent vendors in the market include BD, Biogenex, bioMerieux, Biolegio, Luminex, and MP Biomedicals.

The DNA probe is a basic component in most molecular diagnostic techniques. The DNA probe is a labeled DNA strand synthesized in the laboratory. Its purpose is to hybridize with the target nucleic acid molecule to be identified from a biological sample. A probe is composed of a strand of 30-40 nucleotides called oligonucleotides. These oligonucleotides are labeled with a detector molecule. When hybridization occurs between the probe and the target organism's nucleic acid, the hybrid can be detected through the detector molecule.

